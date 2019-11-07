RSS
News ID: 261214
Published: 0500 GMT November 07, 2019

CBI Chief vows continuation of stability in Forex market

CBI Chief vows continuation of stability in Forex market

- Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdol Naser Hemmati said thanks to Iran’s potentials, facilities and foreign exchange reserves, relative stability will continue in Forex market.

In his message which was released in Instagram, Hemmati said due to CBI's currency policies, role of non-oil exporters and the central bank management for controlling the Forex market, we will observe facilitating imports demands and making the Forex rate more logical, IRNA reported.

I have repeatedly emphasized that in sanction era, some political factors also have minor impact on currency fluctuations, and the seemingly positive and negative news can partly affect the currency market, he noted

He noted the fact that whatever he said about reinforcing the national currency does not deny the impact of cruel sanctions on the value of the national currency, the level of prices and the vulnerable people.

   
KeyWords
CBI chief
vows
continuation of stability
Forex market
 
