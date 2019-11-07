Asian Wrestling Council terms Iran, one of wrestling leaders of world

News ID: 261216 Published: 0554 GMT November 07, 2019

President of the Asian wrestling council Daulet Turlykhanov congratulated Iranian U-23 national team victory in Hungary saying Iran is one of the wrestling leaders of the world.

Turlykhanov made the remarks in a letter to Head of Iran wrestling federation Ali Reza Dabir.\, IRNA reported. Iranian squad won 122 points to rank first with 25 points in 63, 72 and 130-kg weight categories. Iranian wrestlers with 3 gold and 3 bronze ranked first in the U23 Senior World Championships in Hungary.

