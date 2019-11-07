RSS
1012 GMT November 07, 2019

News ID: 261218
Published: 0741 GMT November 07, 2019

Uranium enrichment resumes at Iran's Fordow nuclear site

Uranium enrichment resumes at Iran's Fordow nuclear site

Uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear facility began on early Thursday as per an executive order by President Hassan Rouhani in coordination with the Supreme National Security Council.

A cylinder including 2,000 kg uranium hexafluoride (UF6) was transferred from Shahid Alimohammadi site to Fordow nuclear site, according to IRNA.

Then, the cylinder was connected to the feeding lines.

Following the successful technical overhaul, the gas injection to the chains as well as the centrifuges, producing and gathering uranium enrichment began at Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Earlier on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani in a message declared Iran's decision to take the 4th step of reducing the JCPOA commitments, with gas injection to 1,044 centrifuges to operate.

   
uranium enrichment
resumes
Fordow nuclear site
 
All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
