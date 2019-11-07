Iranian feature film grabs 2 awards in Japan

Iran's cinematic work ‘6.5 Per Meter’ directed by Saeed Roustaee received 2 prizes at the Tokyo International Film Festival in Japan.

Saeed Roustaee got the award of the best director and Navid Mohammadzadeh grabbed the best actor award of the event, IRNA reported.

Payman Maadi, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Parinaz Izadyar are among the cast members of the movie.

The 32th Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on October 28 and wrapped up on November 5, 2019 in Japan.