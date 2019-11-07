16 states to attend 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championship in Iran

Iran will host some 15 teams from around the world at the 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championships scheduled to take place in southern Iran in the coming days.

The event is a golden opportunity for Iran to stand on the podium and grabs the gold medal, Javad Pornic Ghalb Iranian Junior Kabaddi Team Manager said, IRNA reported.

Iran, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taipei, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, Denmark, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, Australia as well as Iraq will take part in the competition.

The 1st Junior World Kabaddi Championships will be held in Kish Island on November 9-16.

Kabaddi is a contact team sport, played between two teams of seven players each. The objective of the game is for a single player on offense, referred to as a "raider", to run into the opposing team's half of a court, tag out as many of their defenders as possible, and return to their own half of the court, all without being tackled by the defenders, and in a single breath.