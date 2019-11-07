RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1215 GMT November 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261225
Published: 1045 GMT November 07, 2019

China considers removal of US poultry import restrictions: Xinhua

China considers removal of US poultry import restrictions: Xinhua

China is considering the removal of restrictions on poultry imports from the United States, state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

The report comes after the commerce ministry said the two countries have agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during the months-long trade war, Reuters.com reported.

China has banned all US poultry and eggs since January 2015 due to an avian influenza outbreak, which has been over for years. That caused imports to tank after the United States shipped $390 million worth of poultry and products to China in 2014. The following year, shipments were less than a fifth of that, at $74 million.

 

 

   
KeyWords
China
removal
US poultry
import restriction
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1832 sec