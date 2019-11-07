Pakistan hopes its peace efforts to bring positive results in region

Pakistan says its peace efforts continue to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf region hoping that the efforts will bring positive results.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday said there are signs of de-escalation in the region, IRNA reported.

“We are hopeful that soon there will be positive results of these peace efforts,” he said.

Earlier the spokesperson had said that both Iran and Saudi Arabia have welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in Persian Gulf region

Dr Mohammad Faisal responding to a question about the so-called Saudi backed Yemen peace deal, said that it is another development in the region.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that signing Riyadh agreement between a number of Yemeni groups and Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi will not bring peace to Yemen.

He said that signing such agreement will be in line with stabilizing occupation of southern Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies directly or by their proxy forces.

Dr Faisal added that over ten thousand Sikhs from India and other parts of the world will attend the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor which will allow visa free entry to Sikh pilgrims to Gurdawara Darbar Sahib (Sikh holy site) to be performed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

The spokesperson said Kartarpur is a dedicated corridor for the people from India to come, pay respect and go back the same day. They cannot go anywhere else.

Asked about the harassment of Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan, the spokesperson urged the Afghan government to fulfill its responsibility regarding protection of the members of the Pakistani mission.

He said the embassy of Pakistan in Kabul will be processing visa applications for medical emergency during the closure of the Consulate service there.

To a question, he said that the timing for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is being worked out. He said the visit will soon take place.