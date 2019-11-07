RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0759 GMT November 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261228
Published: 1216 GMT November 07, 2019

Ryabkov decries US unlawful act to boycott Iranian Gov't officials

Ryabkov decries US unlawful act to boycott Iranian Gov't officials

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated on Thursday that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iranian officials by the US Department of the Treasury run counter to the International Law.

Ryabkov told reporters in Tel Aviv that using economic sanctions as a tool to advance foreign policy is the manifestation of hegemonic policies, IRNA reported.

The US must have realized that its imposed sanctions have gone nowhere, he added.

The Russian official said that the US insists on pursuing the policy of maximum pressure whereas it brings no results.

   
KeyWords
Russia Ryabkov
US
boycott
unlawful
Iranian Gov't officials
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1603 sec