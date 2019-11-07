Ryabkov decries US unlawful act to boycott Iranian Gov't officials

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated on Thursday that the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iranian officials by the US Department of the Treasury run counter to the International Law.

Ryabkov told reporters in Tel Aviv that using economic sanctions as a tool to advance foreign policy is the manifestation of hegemonic policies, IRNA reported.

The US must have realized that its imposed sanctions have gone nowhere, he added.

The Russian official said that the US insists on pursuing the policy of maximum pressure whereas it brings no results.