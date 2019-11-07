Iran attends Int'l medical exhibition in Baku

Iran has taken part in Azerbaijan International Medical Innovations Exhibition and Forum which is underway in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over 70 companies form different countries such as Iran, Russia, Germany, Japan, Pakistan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Republic of Azerbaijan as well as Turkey have attended the event, according to IRNA.

The companies have showcased their achievements in the field of medical equipment and health services. Iran promotes health tourism in the exhibit.

The event kicked off on November 6 and will wrap up on November 7.