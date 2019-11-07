RSS
Published: 0234 GMT November 07, 2019

Iranian handmade carpets on display in Oman

Iranian handmade carpets on display in Oman

Iranian handmade carpets have gone on display in Oman.

An exhibition showcasing handmade Iranian carpets has kicked off in Oman, IRNA reported.

“Iranian handmade carpets are the most important and prestigious Iranian goods that have special glamour,” said Hojjatoleslam Nuri Shahrudi, Iran’s Ambassador to Oman on Thursday. 

   
