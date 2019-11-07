Russian troops march through Red Square to celebrate 1941 military parade

Around 4,000 troops have commemorated the 78th anniversary of the legendary 1941 military parade by marching through Moscow’s Red Square.

The participants marched donning World War II-era service uniforms, following the same formation of the troops that took part in the original parade in 1941.

The parade included a wide-range of historic military equipment and units, with Katyusha rocket launchers, T-34 tanks and artillery guns among others on display, Presstv Reported.

Among the guests of the memorial parade were veterans of the Great Patriotic War, in addition to veteran members of the military and law enforcement agencies, as well as some of the surviving participants of the parade in 1941.

On November 7, 1941, a military parade to commemorate the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 was staged in Red Square.

After passing the Kremlin, the troops marched to the front lines of the war where they engaged the Wehrmacht in a series of battles, including an offensive in Aleksino that resulted in a Soviet victory and heavy losses for the invading power.