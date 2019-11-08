RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0229 GMT November 08, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261249
Published: 1054 GMT November 07, 2019

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwestern Iran: Iran's Seismological Center

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwestern Iran: Iran's Seismological Center

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, according to Iran's Seismological Center.

The quake hit the Tark city in East Azarbaijan Province at 2:17 a.m. (2247 GMT), IRNA reported. The quake was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic. 

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Iran's Seismological Center says the temblor occurred at a depth of eight kilometers.

The U.S. Geological Survey puts the quake's magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

Rescue teams have been sent to the quake-stricken areas.

 

 


 

 

 
   
KeyWords
Magnitude
quake
northwestern
EMSC
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1615 sec