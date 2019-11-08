Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwestern Iran: Iran's Seismological Center

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, according to Iran's Seismological Center.

The quake hit the Tark city in East Azarbaijan Province at 2:17 a.m. (2247 GMT), IRNA reported. The quake was relatively strong and caused many people to run out of their homes in panic.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Iran's Seismological Center says the temblor occurred at a depth of eight kilometers.

The U.S. Geological Survey puts the quake's magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average.

Rescue teams have been sent to the quake-stricken areas.