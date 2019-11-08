South Korean president ‘optimistic’ about Tehran-Seoul ties

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Seoul is trying to restore its relations with Iran to its peak, stressing optimism about the prospects of relations between the two nations.

The South Korean president made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Seyyed Zia Hashemi who has traveled to South Korea to attend a meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), IRNA reported.

Economic relations between the two countries recently took a hit in the wake of the United States’ mounting pressure on its allies to diminish relations with Iran.

South Korea is one of Iran’s biggest economic partners in Asia.

During the meeting, the IRNA chief told the South Korean leader that economic, political, and cultural relations between the two countries flourished after he came to power in the East Asia country. But Donald Trump’s assumption of US presidency affected the relations between Iran and South Korea.

In 2018, US president pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement and stepped up sanctions on the Islamic Republic as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Tehran to renegotiate a deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

On Friday, OANA members voted in favor of the IRNA presidency for the organization’s next term. Official South Korean news agency Yonhap will chair the organization until the next term.

Addressing the OANA meeting, which started on Wednesday, the IRNA chief said the Iranian news agency has always strived to help promote OANA's goals.