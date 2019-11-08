Iran picked as best participant of Turkmenistan book fair

Iranian publishers had a strong presence at the XIII International Book Fair and Scientific Conference of Printed Products in Turkmenistan where they were selected as the best foreign participant of the event.‌

Seven Iranian publishers including Al-Hoda Institute of Culture and Art and International Publications, Matn Publications (Academy of Art), Bustan Book Publishing, Astan Quds Razavi Publications, Ferdowsi University Publications, and Silk Road Publishing put on view their products.

Iranian publishers showcased 1,100 book titles in eight pavilions and were selected as the best participant due to the variety of the displayed books and the interior design of the pavilions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Vice President of Turkmenistan on Culture and Media Affairs Bahargul Abdiyeva and Turkmenistan's Minister of Culture, Atagaldi Shah Moradov visited Iranian pavilions and left positive comments on them.

As in previous years, Iranian publishers presented the honorable products of the field to pave the way for more familiarity of researchers and scholars with the Iranian and Islamic culture and civilization and the discourse of the Islamic Revolution.

The Turkmenistan book fair is the largest annual gathering of publishers and writers in Central Asia and the Caucasus region. The exhibition featured 72 companies from 20 countries, including Iran, Russia, Germany, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, France, Kazakhstan, Poland, Korea, Albania, Turkey, the US, Romania, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and China.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow greeted the participants of the event.

"Time poses new challenges for workers of the publishing and printing industry. You must use your knowledge and experience so that books with their content and design would gain popularity among readers, and also, apply best international experience and technologies to publish textbooks and manuals for preschool, secondary, special and higher educational institutions," the president said.