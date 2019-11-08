Iranian handwoven carpets on display in Oman

Tens of Iranian handmade carpets are on display in an exhibition in Oman’s capital Muscat.

“Iranian handmade carpets are the most important and prestigious of Iranian goods, which have special glamour,” said Hojjatoleslam Mohammadreza Nuri-Shahrudi, Iran’s ambassador to Oman, IRNA reported.

He added that Persian carpets’ delicacy carries a special status in the world, catching everyone’s attention.

High-quality materials, attractive motives and high density are among the distinguishing features of Persian carpets.

The exhibition will run until November 9 at City Seasons Hotel Muscat.