RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0445 GMT November 08, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261280
Published: 0258 GMT November 08, 2019

Iranian handwoven carpets on display in Oman

Iranian handwoven carpets on display in Oman

Tens of Iranian handmade carpets are on display in an exhibition in Oman’s capital Muscat.

“Iranian handmade carpets are the most important and prestigious of Iranian goods, which have special glamour,” said Hojjatoleslam Mohammadreza Nuri-Shahrudi, Iran’s ambassador to Oman, IRNA reported.

He added that Persian carpets’ delicacy carries a special status in the world, catching everyone’s attention.

High-quality materials, attractive motives and high density are among the distinguishing features of Persian carpets.

The exhibition will run until November 9 at City Seasons Hotel Muscat.

 

 

   
KeyWords
handwoven carpets
Oman
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1492 sec