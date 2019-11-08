Iraq imports over quarter of its electricity from Iran: Official

An Iraqi official said that the Arab country heavily relies on Iran for its electricity needs, saying more than a quarter of power needed in the country is imported from Iran.

“This is something we are forced to do, honestly, because we do not have sufficient generation capacity to meet demand in Iraq,” said Abbas Jabber, Iraq’s Electricity Ministry undersecretary, on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

Jabber said Iraq’s electricity needs, excluding that of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, were 26.5 gigawatts (GW), or 232.1 terawatt hours (TWh) in yearly consumption terms, of which Iran provided around 7 GW, or 61.3 TWh.

The official, who was speaking to a conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo, said that “maybe in three years” Iraq could achieve self-sufficiency, although low consumer bills, which accounted for less than 10 percent of production costs, was a major problem.

He said efforts to diversify Iraq’s electricity suppliers could hardly lead to a major reduction in Iran’s share of supply in the imports as a plan to link the Iraqi grid to Arab states in the Persian Gulf region in the summer of 2020 would only cover about 0.5 GW of power needed by the country.

That comes as Iraq also relies on imports of natural gas from Iran in its own electricity production of 19.5 GW.

The Arab country, rich in oil and gas resources, has been unable to feed enough gas to its power plants, opting instead to import the fuel from neighboring Iran where the gas industry has made major achievements.

Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Luay al Khateeb said in September that his country could not afford cutting gas imports from Iran as demanded by the United States which seeks to cut Iran’s energy exports to zero as part of its campaign of maximum pressure on the country.

Iran inaugurated a hydroelectric power plant in Sardasht, in the country’s northwest on Tuesday, in a further boost to the national grid which is under strain from runaway demand.

The 150-MW hydropower station, built on the Sardasht dam, was hooked up to the national grid during a ceremony attended by Parliament speaker Ali Larijani and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

The purpose of the project is to control and drain surface and transboundary waters, supply agricultural and drinking water to the cities of Sardasht and Rabat, exploit the hydroelectric capacity of the runoff by constructing a 150 MW power plant, create employment during construction and operation and promote tourism in the region.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has invested heavily and built 600 dams over the past three decades, with an average of 20 a year.

Its prolific dam-building policy made the country the world’s third-biggest dam builder after China and Japan.

The importance of dams, which had become the target of scathing criticism in the face of a lingering drought backlash, came to light early this year when widespread flash flooding affected large parts of Iran, most severely in Golestan, Fars, Khuzestan, Lorestan, and other provinces.

From mid-March to April, surging rivers burst their banks, sending an avalanche of floodwaters into villages and towns which killed at least 76 people and caused an estimated $2.5 billion in damage to roads, bridges, homes and farmland, according to Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli.

Officials said dams played a crucial role in the damage control and saved many lives and properties.

Iran is one of the most energy-intensive countries of the world, with per capita energy consumption 15 times that of Japan and 10 times that of the European Union.

Also due to huge energy subsidies, the energy intensity in Iran is three times higher than global average and 2.5 times the Middle Eastern average.

Iran has the Middle East’s most comprehensive plan to harness renewables and streamline the country’s energy mix which mainly relies on grid supplied fossil power.

The country is pushing the envelope on its green fleet efforts to establish other greener capacities ranging from wind power to solar farms and burning biomass and waste to heat homes.

More than 250 companies had signed agreements to add and sell power from about 5,000 MW of new renewables in Iran, but most of the schemes were withdrawn after the US imposed unilateral sanctions on the country last year.