Iranian company to run fiber optic cables to homes: Official

Iran’s electricity company Tavanir is planning to run fiber optic cables to homes along with its power network across the country, as it seeks to install a new generation of electricity meters which will also offer better data connections.

IRNA said in a Thursday report that Tavanir, the state-controlled utility firm and a subsidiary of Iran’s Ministry of Energy, had picked a contractor for the project that would see every home across the nation connected to its high-speed fiber network.

“The main objective of the Ministry of Energy is to launch the fiber-optic-to-home project,” said Mostafa Rajabi, a spokesman of Tavanir, adding that the project was finalized a long time ago after two ministries of energy and communications reached a deal on the issue.

Rajabi said Tavanir plans to use the network to connect smart electricity meters across Iran and thus also enable telecom providers to use the grid to improve their data services.

The official said the entire length of the fiber network in Iran would be around 30,000 kilometers.

He said the project would complete sooner than planned if Iran’s Ministry of Communications, which has its own program for laying fiber optic cables across the country, engages in better cooperation with Tavanir.

Official statements in early 2017 showed that Iran’s Energy Ministry used a 22,000-kilometer fiber network for communications in high-voltage installations, alongside a fiber network of 130,000 kilometers that was used for downstream electricity distribution.

Authorities said at the time that telecom service providers had access to 18,000 kilometers of the network set up by the utility service.