RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0505 GMT November 09, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261335
Published: 0341 GMT November 09, 2019

Bayern Munich to hold talks with Wenger

Bayern Munich to hold talks with Wenger
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will talk to Bayern Munich next week over the German club’s vacant manager's job.

Wenger, 70, told Bein Sports that he is planning to speak to Bayern's executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the Bundesliga champion sacked Niko Kovac earlier this week, BBC Sport reported.

It comes after Rummenigge said Wenger was "not being considered as coach."

"We decided together we will talk next week because I'm in Doha until Sunday. This is the true story," said Wenger.

"On Wednesday afternoon, Rummenigge called me. I could not answer and by politeness I called him back.

"He was in his car going to the game against Olympiakos. We talked for four to five minutes maximum and he told me they had assigned [Hans-Dieter] Flick to be the coach – he will manage the next two games.

"He [Rummenigge] asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him I didn't have any thoughts about it – it needs some time to have a think about it."

Wenger spent 22 years in charge of Arsenal, winning the Premier League three times and the FA Cup on seven occasions before he left the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 season.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Bayern Munich
Arsene Wenger
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1064 sec