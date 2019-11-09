Iran exports bitumen to 19 countries: Official

The managing director of Iran’s Jey Oil Refining Company said the company, the biggest exporter of bitumen in Iran and the Middle East, is exporting the product to 19 countries.

Speaking in a press conference on Saturday, Majid Azami said the Jey Oil Refining Company is among the top ten brands of bitumen in the world, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21), the company has managed to export 572,000 tons of bitumen.

Azami also said the company’s total value of bitumen exports in the current Iranian year would reach $450 million.

The Jey Oil Refining Company, established in 2003, owns one of the largest bitumen production units in the Middle East, which is producing various types of top quality bitumen in the world, according to its website.

Seventy percent of its products are exported globally. One of the major objectives of the company is to fulfill domestic demands based on the latest standards as well as successful presence in global markets by providing high quality products.

The refinery has four separate bitumen production units which produce blown bitumen, bitumen emulsion and cutback bitumen.

Any kind of oil byproduct has a comparative advantage for Iran’s refinery and petrochemical companies, and so is bitumen production in which Iran ranks third in the world.