Pakistan suggests setting up joint chamber of commerce with Iran

Pakistan’s Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz suggested setting up a Pakistan-Iran joint chamber of commerce to boost trade and business ties.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Consul General Mohammad Baqerbeygi, reported Mehr News Agency.

Iran and Pakistan should adjust their policies and revise tariff rates, he said, adding, “Tehran and Islamabad should strive to remove barriers ahead of bilateral trade and business.”

He put the annual trade of Iran and Pakistan at below $1 billion and said, “If non-tariff barriers were removed, Iran and Pakistan would enjoy high capacities to boost their trade and business exchanges.”

He pointed to Pakistan’s Gwadar and Iran’s Chabahar ports that can play a vital role in boosting bilateral trade and called on Iranian traders and business persons to invest in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in various sectors.

The SCCI president termed the gas pipeline project between Iran and Pakistan as a turning point in relations between the two countries which will create a new era of industrialization and economic prosperity in Pakistan.

For his part, Baqerbeygi said that lack of banking channels between Iran and Pakistan is a great obstacle in strengthening bilateral trade and business ties.

The two countries enjoy high capacity to boost their trade exchange volume by $5 billion, he emphasized.