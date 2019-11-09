Official: Iran’s power, telecommunications industry exports surpass $134m

Exports by Iran’s power generation, telecommunications and medical device industries exceeded $134 million during March 21-September 22, 2019, said an official of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Trade and Mine.

Keyvan Gordan, the director general of the trade ministry’s power and electronic industries office, added that Iraq was Iran’s main export destination in this period, importing power industry equipment.

“This is because Iraq’s electricity infrastructure is not highly developed and, thus, the people of the country are forced to use house generators.”

He described as a good opportunity Iran’s increased exports to Iraq and expansion of trade and industrial relations between Tehran and Baghdad, adding that to use this opportunity efficiently, all domestic organizations, particularly the Iranian Energy Ministry, must support the process.

The Iranian power industry has enormous capabilities and can enter into trade transactions with Iraq, Gordan added.

He put at $4.8 billion the value of Iran’s imports from China and the UAE in the same duration in the fields of power generation, telecommunications and production of medical devices.

According to statistics by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, South Africa, Sudan, Oman and Turkmenistan have been among major importers of power industry equipment as well as cable and wire from Iran over the past few years.

For instance, in 2016, 90 percent of Iran’s power industry equipment exports were destined to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, South Africa and Sudan.

Chinese and Turkish producers are Iran’s major rivals in the target markets.