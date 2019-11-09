Trump’s impeachment inquiry ‘advertising tool’ for Democratic Party: Analyst

Jakob Musick, host of the Voice of the Revolution Radio in Maryland, made the remark during Press TV’s The Debate program, while commenting on Trump’s impeachment inquiry which is to take a new twist next week with the House of Representatives holding its first public hearing, Presstv Reported.

Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September after a whistle-blower alleged the Republican president pressured Ukraine to investigate his main Democratic rival, former US Vice President, Joe Biden.

That request by Trump, and accusations he conditioned nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine on the political favor, formed the basis of the impeachment inquiry that now threatens his presidency.

House Democrats say Trump has abused his office for personal gain, and jeopardized national security, by asking Ukrainian President, Volodymr Zelenskiy, to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“With the fact that the Senate will not pass this [impeachment resolution] and it certainly will not gain probably enough Republicans that would be needed to support it, we are not actually going to see an impeachment, so it’s really more of a kind of a show trial… It is an impeachment inquiry but it’s just simply not going to lead to an impeachment,” Musick told Press TV.

“For utility’s sake, the United States President will not get removed from office; however, what I think we really need to understand is this impeachment probe is a second utility which is for the democrats as an advertising tool, as a promotional tool. They want to say to their base, ‘Look, we are giving you what you wanted despite the fact that they are not actually getting him impeached, we are starting an impeachment inquiry, we mean what we say, we are activists just like you…’ They are going to use this and say we are trying to get you what you want, elect more of us so we can do even more of it and I think that is going to be quite an ineffective tool for a lot of Americans when they go to the ballot box,” he added.

“At the end of the day, for the Democratic Party, this [is] going to be the issue that they can say, ‘We came, we delivered to you, re-elect us,’” the American commentator underlined.

Noel Fritsch, conservative consultant from Washington, was the other panelist invited to The Debate program, who described the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry as a “coup.”

“A lot of it is theater, but also make no mistake, they are trying to take out the president; this is an ongoing coup attempt,” Fritsch said.

Trump reportedly urged Zelenskiy about eight times in the phone call to work with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate government corruption involving the Bidens, warning that he would not give Ukraine the promised military aid if he refused to cooperate.

The US president has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he held up the aid because he wanted other countries to contribute more to Ukraine's defense.

The United States is deeply divided along partisan lines as 49 percent of Americans now say they support impeaching Trump and removing him from office, according to the findings of two separate polls – one by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal and another by Washington Post-ABC News.