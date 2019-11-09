US official criticizes nations for doing business with Chinese 5G

Speaking on Thursday at a tech conference in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, Kratsios said Chinese firms cannot be trusted because of laws requiring them to cooperate with Beijing’s intelligence services, Presstv Reported.

Kratsios, one of US President Donald Trump's top technology advisors, singled out Huawei, saying Europe must "take a stand" with the US, which imposed export controls on Huawei in May and urged European countries not to use its products.

"We may not see eye to eye on every aspect of technology policy, but we all agree on the principles that matter most," said Kratsios, who helps shape US policies on technology and data.

The United States is pressing allies, with mixed success, to reject Chinese 5G technology, especially from Huawei. Many European companies do not share Washington's concerns about the company.

Of the 65 commercial deals that Huawei has signed, half are with European customers building 5G networks, the company said last month.

In a recent report on the danger of increased cyber-attacks by state-backed entities, EU lawmakers avoided explicitly singling out China and Huawei as security risks.

A European Commission official said Kratsios met Europe's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager earlier on Thursday to discuss "digital issues".

Huawei condemned Kratsios' comments as "hypocritical and manifestly false", stating that it did not have access to African Union data.

Washington alleges that Huawei will provide Beijing with a way to spy on communications from the countries that use its products and services.

Huawei -- considered the world leader in superfast 5G equipment and the world's largest telecommunications-equipment manufacturer – has been swept into a deepening trade war between Beijing and Washington.

Since early 2018, the United States has pursued a deliberate policy of attempting to hurt China’s economy in response to concerns about the shifting balance of economic power and unfair trade practices.

The Trump administration launched the trade war with China last year, when it first imposed unusually heavy tariffs on imports from the Asian country. Since then, the two sides have exchanged tariffs on more than 360 billion dollars in two-way trade.