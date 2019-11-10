RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0628 GMT November 10, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261361
Published: 0258 GMT November 10, 2019

MIT researchers create cube robots that swarm together with a hive mind

MIT researchers create cube robots that swarm together with a hive mind
JASON DORFMAN/MIT CSAIL

It's the closest thing we've seen to real-life Transformers: Robotic blocks that can travel independently, attach themselves to each other in predefined structures, follow paths and light sources, and more.

MIT researchers just released video footage of these new M-Blocks 2.0 cubes in action. They can shuffle themselves into order, climb up on top of each other, spin in mid-air, and engage in several more types of hive-like behavior, sciencealert.com reported.

This swarming coordination is the big step forward in this latest batch of bots. Each cube houses a flywheel spinning at 20,000 revolutions per minute, while on the outside are barcodes and magnets to help the cubes recognize and attach to each other.

Preprogrammed algorithms tell the blocks what they're supposed to do and how they should be interacting with each other.

"M stands for motion, magnet, and magic," said computer scientist Daniela Rus, director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) at MIT.

"'Motion', because the cubes can move by jumping. 'Magnet', because the cubes can connect to other cubes using magnets, and once connected they can move together and connect to assemble structures. 'Magic', because we don't see any moving parts, and the cube appears to be driven by magic."

While the M-Blocks 2.0 might remind us of the Transformer movies, these cubes could actually have some seriously useful applications — building bridges and staircases to rescue stranded people after natural disasters hit.

According to the researchers, scaling up the number of cubes should be relatively straightforward, too.

A paper on the M-Blocks 2.0 cubes is being presented at the IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems in November in Macau.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
MIT
cube robots
hive mind
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1680 sec