Iran, pioneer in ophthalmology across region

The 29th Congress of Iranian Society of Ophthalmology Secretary for Scientific Affairs Mohammadreza Sedaqat (IRAN DAILY)

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

Iran is pioneer in ophthalmology as well as diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders across the region, said the 29th Congress of Iranian Society of Ophthalmology secretary for scientific affairs.

Mohammadreza Sedaqat told Iran Daily that Iran boasts some of advanced treatments which are not available in many European countries. For example, Denmark renders an average level of treatment for eye disorders and its citizens should go to other European nations to enjoy new treatments, he added.

He said Iran focuses on advanced ophthalmology treatments.

He added that the ophthalmologists and guests from Europe and the US who see Iran’s ophthalmology position, are surprised. They don’t believe that Iran has high position in terms of ophthalmology equipment and technologies, he said.

The impact of eye disorders on blindness is different in various countries, he said. For example, cataract causes blindness in African nations, he added.

Diabetes is considered as main cause of blindness in Iran, followed by factors such as glaucoma disease as well as eye and corneal infections, he said.

Sedaqat continued that every diabetic patient should be evaluated in terms of eye disorders. If a person suffers from type one diabetes, he/she should undergo the first eye examination several years later, he said. But, when a person has type two diabetes, he/she should refer the ophthalmologist immediately, he added.

Diabetes usually damages the retina, leading to eye bleeding and impaired vision, he said.

This can be treated via using laser, intravitreal and other medical treatments, he added.

Sedaqat also said the 29th Congress of Iranian Society of Ophthalmology would be held in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, during November 19-22.

The four-day event will focus on the latest diagnoses and treatments of eye disorders, corneal disorders, cataract, eye inflammations, retinal diseases, ocular deviations and ptosis, he added.

He said glaucoma has genetic root. With ageing, the glaucoma emerges, he said.

Chronic glaucoma doesn’t have any symptom but the individuals should be screened at a certain age, he warned.

When glaucoma develops, the person’s eye sight will decrease, he added.