Tashkent to host major international tourism fair TITF-2019

The 25th. Tashkent International Tourism Fair TITF-2019 - “Tourism on the Silk Road” - will be held November 13-15, in the exhibition pavilions of Uzexpocenter, Tashkent, Uzbekistan with a total exhibition area of more than 10 thousand square meters.

Tashkent International Tourism Fair - “Tourism on the Silk Road” (TITF) is the brightest, largest event in the tourism industry of Uzbekistan and the entire Central Asian region.

The largest tourist exhibition TITF in Uzbekistan is held with official support from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the implementation of the Great Silk Road transcontinental project since 1994.

TITF is the most effective information platform for promoting a tourism product and establishing business contacts. TITF will allow leading experts in the world to exchange experiences, discuss current tourism problems, and introduce new directions. Leading experts announce pricing policies, discuss current tourism issues, and open up new directions.

Attracting hundreds of foreign tour operators and representatives of the tourism business from abroad, it is TITF that determines the potential of inbound tourism, and is a showcase of tourist opportunities in Uzbekistan. The exhibition demonstrates the development opportunities of Uzbekistan as a promising tourist region of Central Asia and the CIS.

The main goal of the fair is a visual representation of the entire tourism potential of our region, the implementation and promotion of tourism services by leading tour companies, hotel complexes, tourism agencies of regions and foreign countries.

For three exhibition days TITF in one place will be presented the whole range of tourism in Uzbekistan, its development and new directions.

The international pavilion coordinates foreign representatives of the tourism business. Every year, dozens of international travel companies interested in Uzbekistan, as in a profitable direction, become its participants.

Presentation stands of the regions of Uzbekistan will be presented in the National Pavilion, demonstrating the features of the national culture and tourism potential of each region of Uzbekistan.

All days of the exhibition will be accompanied by performances of folklore-ethnographic and dance ensembles of Uzbekistan, a festival of national cuisine and a demonstration of handicrafts in a specialized “city of artisans”.

The main organizer of the event is the State Committee for Tourism Development in the Republic of Uzbekistan, State Unitary Enterprise "Center for the Promotion of National Tourism Product".