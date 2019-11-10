Hong Kong violence spills across New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls across the New Territories on Sunday on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests.

Protesters vandalized a train station in the central new town of Sha Tin and smashed up a restaurant perceived as being pro-Beijing, overturning banqueting tables and smashing glass panels, two weeks before district council elections in the Chinese-ruled city, Reuters reported.

Violence spilled out onto the streets of Tuen Mun outside the “V city” mall, with running battles between riot police and protesters.

The rail station was closed in Sha Tin, amid scuffles between police and protesters young and old, on a day of planned shopping mall protests throughout the territory. Shopping districts across the harbor on the main island were quiet.

“Radical protesters have been gathering in multiple locations across the territories,” police said in a statement.

“They have been loitering in several malls and vandalizing shops and facilities therein, neglecting the safety of members of the public.”

Protesters daubed graffiti and damaged shops at Festival Walk in Kowloon Tong and “stormed” shops in Tsuen Wan, police said. They made several arrests at Festival Walk where fistfights broke out and people hit each other with sticks.

Thousands of people gathered on a Saturday night vigil for “martyrs”, after a student died in hospital this week following a high fall during a protest. Many called for revenge.

While crowd numbers are smaller than earlier this summer when millions marched, rallies and increasingly violent clashes are still happening weekly.

Hong Kong's protests started in June against proposals to allow extradition to mainland China.

Critics feared this could undermine the city's judicial independence and endanger dissidents.

Until 1997, Hong Kong was a British colony – meaning it was controlled by Britain. Since returning to Chinese rule, it has more autonomy than the mainland. The arrangement is known as "one country, two systems."

City leader Carrie Lam suspended the extradition bill, but her decision failed to stop the anti-government demonstrations.