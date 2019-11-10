Iran: No decision yet on leaving Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it has not yet decided to pull out of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) amid its rollback of commitments under the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Iran's steps in partially suspending its obligations in response to the United States and Europe are "calculated," Press TV reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made no decision yet on leaving the NPT," he told reporters in Tehran during a weekly news briefing.

"Iran has worked out different scenarios and will implement its intended measures based on time requirements and measures taken by the opposite side," he added.

Iran signed the NPT – whose aim is to prevent the spread of nuclear arms and weapons technology – in July 1968 and ratified it in February 1970.

It also signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with major world powers in 2015 and has been honoring its terms according to reports issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Since May, however, Iran has been scaling down its commitments in retaliation for Washington's 2018 pullout from the deal and Europe’s failure to protect Iran against American sanctions.

Tehran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from the sanctions.

Reports rejected as ‘traps’

Mousavi rejected claims by Israeli officials about an alleged nuclear warehouse in Turquzabad in southwest Tehran as well as reports that the IAEA had found radioactive traces there.

"We have announced that this is a trap," Mousavi said.

"Hopefully the IAEA will maintain its vigilance."

Such claims, he said, are aimed at reopening the so-called possible military dimensions (PMD) file on Iran’s nuclear program.

"The so-called PMD file is closed and the Zionists are trying to reopen it," Mousavi said as he condemned the campaign.

"Reopening a file that has been closed is not compatible with international laws and regulations. It is a trap designed by the Zionists and we hope that the International Atomic Energy Agency will exercise necessary vigilance in this regard," he added.