Iran denies report of criminal case against former FBI agent

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that former FBI agent Robert Levinson who disappeared in 2007 has no judicial or criminal file in Iranian courts, adding Tehran nevertheless has opened "a missing person" file for him, according to the ministry’s official website.

"On the request [of his family], Iran has pursued the case on the basis of goodwill and some humanitarian considerations, but has also announced several times that it has no information about his situation," Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said.

Mousavi was reacting to a Western media report claiming that Iran had told the United Nations that Levinson was the subject of an ongoing criminal case.

The United States claims that Levinson disappeared while on a trip to Iran’s Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. But, Iranian officials have repeatedly denied knowledge of his disappearance or whereabouts.