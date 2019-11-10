Iran crowned world bodybuilding champion

Iranians stole the show in the bodybuilding class as Mobin Karimi (70kg), Farshad Ganji (75kg), Mohammad-Ebrahim Arzeshmand (85kg), Mehdi Arzeshmand (90kg), Babak Arzeshmand (95kg) and Mazaher Tabani (+100kg) grabbed six gold medals.
Alireza Hassanvand also won a gold in the classic physique category, while in the body classic contests, Mahmoud Poursaber and Sajjad Heydari won two golds and Behzad Edalat settled for a silver.
Farid Shir-Mohammadzadeh added another gold to Iran’s account with Naser Khoddami and Morteza Qasemi bagging a silver apiece in the physique category.
Hossein Karimi also clinched a gold in the muscular physique division.
The 73rd edition of the world championships took place on November 8-10.