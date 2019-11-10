Iran crowned world bodybuilding champion

Iran collected 11 eleven gold medals and three silvers to claim the top spot at the 2019 World Bodybuilding Championship in Fujairah, the UAE.

Iranians stole the show in the bodybuilding class as Mobin Karimi (70kg), Farshad Ganji (75kg), Mohammad-Ebrahim Arzeshmand (85kg), Mehdi Arzeshmand (90kg), Babak Arzeshmand (95kg) and Mazaher Tabani (+100kg) grabbed six gold medals.

Alireza Hassanvand also won a gold in the classic physique category, while in the body classic contests, Mahmoud Poursaber and Sajjad Heydari won two golds and Behzad Edalat settled for a silver.

Farid Shir-Mohammadzadeh added another gold to Iran’s account with Naser Khoddami and Morteza Qasemi bagging a silver apiece in the physique category.

Hossein Karimi also clinched a gold in the muscular physique division.

The 73rd edition of the world championships took place on November 8-10.