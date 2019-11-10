‘Pakistan spares no effort in cutting Iran-Saudi tension’

National Desk

Head of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group Syed Naveed Qamar said Islamabad will make every effort to reduce tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and bring the two regional states closer together.

Referring to recent efforts by the Pakistani prime minister to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, the Pakistani official emphasized that tensions between regional nations will also create problems for his country too.

Naveed Qamar made the comments in an interview with IRNA, as he arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a parliamentary delegation to meet Iranian officials.

In October, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with top Iranian authorities in Tehran as part of Islamabad’s initiative to defuse tensions in the Persian Gulf and mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"The reason for this trip is that we do not want a conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran," Khan told reporters last month.

After his trip to Iran, Imran Khan left Tehran for Riyadh to meet Saudi officials.

Khan further noted, "We recognize that it's a complex issue ... but we feel that this can be resolved through dialogue. But what should never happen, is war between Saudi Arabia and Iran."

Frictions between Tehran and Riyadh spiked following a September attack on Saudi oil facilities.

The United States and Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the assault on the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, a claim Tehran denied.

Then, an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, the Sabiti, was damaged by two separate explosions off the Saudi port of Jeddah, raising fears of a further escalation.

Iran said it was conducting an investigation while Saudi Arabia declared it was not behind the strike.

The Sabiti was the first Iranian vessel to be hit since a series of attacks targeting oil tankers in the Persian Gulf waters in June and July. All of this comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear and missiles programs.

The two countries have seen increased tension since the US withdrew in 2018 from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and re-imposed sanctions on the nation.