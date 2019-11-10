Rouhani inaugurates Ardakan Mega-Module Direct Reduction Plant

Ardakan Mega-Module Direct Reduction Plant in central province of Yazd was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani.

According to a report by IRNA, the plant will produce 1.55 million tons of sponge iron per year which will be fed to steel production units of the country.

For the construction of the plant, Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has invested 4.65 trillion rials as well as €83 million.

According to recent figures released by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iranian steelmakers cast 19.3 million tons of crude steel during the first nine months of 2019, marking a 6.04-percent increase compared to corresponding figure of 2018, which was 18.2 million tons.

Iran produced 2.1 million tons of crude steel in September, showing a 3.1-percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2018, which was over two million tons.

China topped the list of crude steel producers in the ninth month of 2019, with an output of 82.7 million tons.

India, Japan, the United States, South Korea, Russia, Germany, Turkey, Brazil, and Italy with 8.9 million tons, 8.04 million tons, 7.07 million tons, 5.6 million tons, 5.5 million tons, 3.3 million tons, 2.7 million tons, 2.4 million tons and 2.2 million tons respectively, were listed in the second to the 10th places, the report said.

The global steel production in September amounted to 151.4 million tons, showing a 0.2-percent drop compared to the corresponding figure of 2018, which was 151.8 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The statistics show a 17.7-percent rise for Iran compared to the figure for 2017, which was 21.2 million tons.

Iran was the 14th steelmaker of the world in 2017.

According to the Islamic Republic’s Vision Plan, the country’s total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with export figures expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.