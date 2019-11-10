Iran signs MoU with Russia, Kazakhstan on wheat imports: Official

Iran signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia and Kazakhstan on importing wheat from the two nations, based on a temporary trade agreement between Tehran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), said an Iranian deputy Agricultural Jihad minister.

Given that the capacity of the country’s flour plants is twice higher than domestic demand, temporary imports of wheat for flour production can be an advantage for Iranian economy, added Ali Akbar Mehrfard in an address to a conference in Tehran on Sunday.

He noted that in addition to temporary wheat imports, the MoU will also involve the transit and swap of the strategic crop, IRNA reported.

Mehrfard said that wheat is not among goods eligible for preferential tariff.

He added that Russia is one of the world’s top producers of wheat and exported 43 million tons of the crop in 2018.

Commenting on the temporary trade agreement between Iran and the EEU, the deputy minister noted that, “We have neither granted nor obtained any tariff concessions on certain commodities. However, good measures have been taken in fields of quarantining goods, customs affairs and product hygiene.”

“Iran has obtained tariff concessions on those crops it has remarkable capacities in their production, such as fruits, vegetables and summer and greenhouse crops. In addition, we have won concessions on some other products including dried fruits, raisins, date, pistachio and a number of foodstuffs.”

However, Iran has granted tariff concessions on goods, such as corn, barley, press cake, legumes, meat and cooking oil, he said.

“Up until three years ago, none of Iranian dairy producers was capable of exports to the Eurasia region, particularly Russia. It has, nevertheless, become possible for major Iranian producers of dairy products and shrimp to send their produce to the markets of these countries.”

Negotiations on signing a temporary trade agreement between Iran and the EEU member countries began in January 2016 and continued for seven rounds.

In July 2019, the Iranian government handed over the agreement to the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.