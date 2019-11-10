US festival hosts five Iranian films

Five Iranian titles including ‘Birthday Night’ and ‘Vars’ took part at the 11th edition of Big Water Film Festival in Ashland, Wisconsin, the US, from November 6-9.

The synopsis of ‘Birthday Night’ by Omid Shams reads “a drive home after finishing work for the night may change the relationship between two brothers forever. A searing view at interpersonal relations is depicted at the film.”

Director Javad Vatani highlighted Vars, a bridge in Iran at 360 feet high with a 216-foot span, named Vars Railway Bridge when built in 1936. The bridge was an engineering and construction marvel, and changed the economic and social life of the region. Now, the construction warranties have finally run out, and the government is questioning whether to close down the bridge the film’s theme revolves around its history and impacts on the region’s community.

‘The Visit’ by Mehrdad Abbasian-Vahdat was also among the Iranian films that is about a little Kafka, a little Beckett, a little Havel, and a great original sensibility of the absurd.

A 15-minute film by Bahram Ark and his brother Bahman, ‘Animal’ is about a man who wants to cross the border illegally; so he hunts a ram and decides to escape disguised as the animal.

The festival was also host to ‘Jalil and Kahlil’ by Rouhollah Akbari that follows the story of two brothers from a small farming village in Iran who make the national track team, but still have to wrestle with problems at home.