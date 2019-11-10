Iranian publishers participate at Vienna book fair

Iranian publishers attended the Buch Wien, Austria’s annual international book fair, held in Vienna from November 6-10.

This edition was the seventh presence of the Iranian publishers and publishing houses in the European book fair, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iranian architecture and poetry usually attract the most interest.

Professor Hamid Kassiri, the first author to publish academic books on Shi'ism in German, also attended the book fair. He said that he wanted to make up for a lack of resources in this area.

Vienna’s annual book fair is one of hundreds of literary events that extend to libraries, museums and cinemas and mark the week-long national reading festival.

One of the main aims of events like this is to make people want to read.

The exhibition hosted over 600 authors in 300 pavilions.

