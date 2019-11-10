RSS
0626 GMT November 10, 2019

News ID: 261391
Published: 0421 GMT November 10, 2019

Iranian official urges boost in trade with Armenia

Governor General of Mazandaran Province Ahmad Hosseinzadegan called for the expansion of trade ties between Iran and Armenia, saying his province has remarkable potentials that can play a key role in improving economic relations with Armenia.

He made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the governor general of Lori Province of Armenia, reported Mehr News Agency.

The governor also noted that Iran and Armenia have had friendly ties dating back many years ago.

Unfortunately, we could not take advantage of good political relations between Iran and Armenia, but very close relations between Mazandaran Province and Armenia’s Lori Province can help boost bilateral trade, said Hosseinzadegan.

With its five airports, three seaports on the Caspian and free regional zones as well as 3,000 industrial and production units, Mazandaran can meet major demands of Lori Province of Armenia, he highlighted.

Last year, Chairman of the Iran-Armenia Friendship Society Mohammadreza Damavandi said that despite high historic and political relations in the cultural fields, the two countries had yet to broaden relations to desirable levels.

While Tehran and Yerevan have set a target of $1 billion in commercial exchange, they have achieved only between $200 million and $250 million, he said.

Iran and Armenia signed four agreements in the fields of economy, customs and sports last year.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Armenia
trade
 
