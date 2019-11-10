New attempt to smear the Labour party with anti-Semitism

The campaign to implicate the Labour party in anti-Semitism has gained further momentum after a leading party official was accused of indulging in casual anti-Semitism.

Dan Carden, who is the Shadow International Development Secretary, has been accused of singing an altered version of The Beatles’ song “Hey Jude”.

According to BuzzFeed, Carden sang the song on a late-night bus journey last year, whilst he was travelling back from the Cheltenham festival.

Carden has hit back immediately and in a twitter thread he “categorically” denied the BuzzFeed allegation.

“This was a coach full of journalists and MPs. If anyone genuinely believed any anti-Semitic behaviour had taken place, they would’ve had a moral responsibility to report it immediately”, Carden tweeted.

And in a thinly-veiled reference to the possible real motivation behind the allegations, Carden further tweeted that: “Yet this allegation is only made now when a general election is imminent”.

The Labour party leadership has consistently denied allegations of institutional anti-Semitism. On November 07, Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, described anti-Semitism as a “poison” and an “evil”.