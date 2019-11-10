Aspiring candidate insulted ethnic minorities and poor people

Antony Calvert, who was hoping to contest the Wakefield constituency, has been found to have made derogatory comments about cities where there is a high concentration of ethnic minorities, Presstv Reported.

In one post published several years ago, Calvert claimed that if former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi wanted to walk the streets unrecognized “he should surely have fled to Bradford”.

Situated in the northern English county of West Yorkshire, Bradford has a substantial British Asian population.

Calvert also published derogatory and false comments about food poverty, describing the rise of the phenomenon in the UK as “ludicrous”.

The Independent reported on April 24, 2018, that the use of food banks in the UK has reached the “highest rate” on record with 1,332,952 three-day emergency food supplies delivered to people in the year to March 2018.

Calvert’s resignation is a blow to the Conservative party as Wakefield is considered a key marginal seat in the forthcoming general election.