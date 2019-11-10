RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0625 GMT November 10, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261394
Published: 0529 GMT November 10, 2019

Aspiring candidate insulted ethnic minorities and poor people

Aspiring candidate insulted ethnic minorities and poor people

A Tory party election candidate has been forced to step down after his incendiary and offensive social media posts came to light.

Antony Calvert, who was hoping to contest the Wakefield constituency, has been found to have made derogatory comments about cities where there is a high concentration of ethnic minorities, Presstv Reported.

In one post published several years ago, Calvert claimed that if former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi wanted to walk the streets unrecognized “he should surely have fled to Bradford”.

Situated in the northern English county of West Yorkshire, Bradford has a substantial British Asian population.

Calvert also published derogatory and false comments about food poverty, describing the rise of the phenomenon in the UK as “ludicrous”.

The Independent reported on April 24, 2018, that the use of food banks in the UK has reached the “highest rate” on record with 1,332,952 three-day emergency food supplies delivered to people in the year to March 2018.

Calvert’s resignation is a blow to the Conservative party as Wakefield is considered a key marginal seat in the forthcoming general election.

 

 

   
KeyWords
poor people
ethnic minorities
Antony Calvert
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1756 sec