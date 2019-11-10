Tories try to sabotage emerging SNP-Labour cooperation

As part of their plan to sabotage preparations for a second Scottish independence referendum, the Scottish Conservatives have appealed to Labour voters to switch sides, Presstv Reported.

Tory Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP), Annie Wells, is leading the effort by writing an open letter asking Labour voters to defect.

In the letter, Wells, who is the Scottish Conservative spokeswoman for welfare reform and equalities, claims that both parties “could agree” there should not be another vote on Scottish independence.

Reacting to the letter, the Scottish Labour party’s deputy leader, Lesley Laird, said the appeal “would be laughable if it wasn’t so desperate”.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has also derided the Tory effort with the SNP candidate for the Airdrie and Shotts constituency, Neil Gray, describing Wells’ letter as a “blatant con trick”.

The Tories’ appeal to Labour voters comes on the heels of the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) declaration of potentially qualified support for a “minority” Labour government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, told the BBC on November 08 that her party’s support for a “minority” Labour government would be guided on an “issue-by-issue” basis.

There is now speculation that the Tories are aiming to wreck potential Labour-SNP collaboration.