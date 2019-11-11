Mustafa Prize awarded to scientists from Iran, Turkey

Science & Technology Desk

Five scientists from Iran and Turkey were awarded at the Mustafa Prize 2019 Science and Technology Award in Tehran, capital of Iran, on Monday.

Iranians Ali Khadem-Hosseini, a professor of bioengineering, Hossein Baharvand, a professor of stem cells and developmental biology at Royan Institute and Mohammad Abdol-Ahad, the faculty member of School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Tehran — who works in interpreting the behavior of healthy and cancerous cells into the electronic field — were among the winners at the third edition of the event, according to IRNA.

Ugur Sahin, a professor of Immunology at University of Mainz, and Umran S. Inan the president of Koc University, both from Turkey, were also awarded at the ceremony — which was held in the presence of Iranian Vice President of Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Ali-Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The Mustafa Prize is a top science and technology award granted to the top researchers and scientists of the Islamic World, biennially.

The prizes are awarded in four categories: Life and Medical Science and Technology, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Information and Communication Science and Technology, and All Areas of Science and Technology.

The laureates in each field are granted $500,000. The winners are also awarded with a medal and certificate.

The event is a platform for top scientists and innovative engineers from Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to present their achievements to the world. It aims to improve scientific relations between academics and researchers in order to facilitate the growth of science in OIC member states.