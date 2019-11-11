Iranian films grab awards at Barcelona Asian festival

Three Iranian films received awards at the 7th Asian Film Festival Barcelona (AFFBCN), held from October 30 to November 10.

‘Reza’, written and directed by Alireza Mo’tamedi, won the best film award of the main competition section of the Spanish festival.

The romantic comedy revolves around the life of an author named Reza who begins to write a story about his ancestor's immigration to the historic city of Isfahan. His story begins with a hundred-year-old man, abandoned by his family and left to die in the desert, ISNA wrote.

In addition, Shahram Mokri received the best director award at the Discovery section for directing ‘Invasion’.

The story of ‘Invasion’ occurs during a long eclipse of the sun when an unknown disease spreads far and wide. At a sports club, the main character Ali is accused of murdering his teammate Saman and the police is going to reconstruct the crime scene. Detectives try to find out the reasons behind the killing. However, the job is rather complicated as the victim’s friends are uncooperative and try to hide the truth from the police.

Iranian director Rouhollah Hejazi also won the best screenplay award in the Panorama section for ‘The Dark Room’.

Hejazi’s film is about Haleh and Farhad, who together with their five-year-old son, Amir, have recently resided in a new complex. Amir is lost in the desert in front of the complex, however, his parents find him soon.

‘Sheeple’ by Hooman Seyyedi, ‘Footwork’ by Mazdak Mirabedini, ‘Orange Days’ by Arash Lahooti, ‘Orduckly’ by Behrouz Gharib-Pour, ‘Yeva’ by Anahid Abad, ‘First Autograph For Rana’ by Ali Zhakan, ‘Wild Jonquils’ by Rahbar Ghanbari, ‘Pastarion’ by Soheil Movafaq and ‘Astigmatism’ by Majid-Reza Mostafavi were other representatives of Iran at the festival.

AFFBCN is aimed at approaching international audience to Asian stories and showing selected films from 25 Asian countries.