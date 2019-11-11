RSS
0250 GMT November 11, 2019

Published: 0244 GMT November 11, 2019

Large animal mummy unearthed in Egypt

Large animal mummy unearthed in Egypt

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said local archeologists discovered the mummy of an unusually large animal, most likely a lion or lioness.

The ministry said on Monday the mummy was excavated in Saqqara, a town south of Cairo that was a vast necropolis in antiquity and is home to the famed Step Pyramid, according to AP.

Archeologists frequently find mummified cats, but the recovery of a lion is rare. In 2004, the first lion skeleton was found, revealing the sacred status of the animal during ancient times.

The ministry said it will expand on the discovery at a press conference after running radar scans.

Egypt has stepped up promotion of its archeological treasures in hopes of reviving a tourism sector slow to recover from the 2011 uprising that overthrew the longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

 

 

   
