Two people are in critical condition in Hong Kong as the Chinese territory witnessed yet another round of violent clashes between protesters and police that disrupted traffic and subway services in the Chinese territory.

On Monday, a masked protester was hit by a live bullet during scuffles with a police officer, according to Press TV.

A video of the incident shows clashes between a police officer and a masked protester on a road block in Sai Wan Ho in northeastern Hong Kong.

A gunshot was heard in the video as another man, wearing face mask, was apparently trying to grapple with the officer or slap the gun away. The man, who was hit in the abdomen, was seen falling on the ground.

Police confirmed in a statement that an officer “discharged his service revolver” and that “one male was shot.”

It also responded to “online rumors” of reckless firearm use, calling the accusations “totally false and malicious.”

“Police (have) strict guidelines and orders regarding the use of firearms,” the statement said. “All police officers are required to justify their enforcement actions.”

According to hospital authorities, the man had undergone surgery and is in critical condition.

Several more angry protesters later grappled with the officer, who fired another two rounds – though it’s not clear from the footage whether the bullets hit anyone.

Later on Monday, a supporter of mainland China was doused in flammable liquid and set alight by a masked assailant following an argument with antigovernment protesters. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

In several other incidents across the city, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, who used barricades to block roads major roads in various places.

This brought traffic to a standstill and forced bus passengers to disembark and walk.

Several subway stations also remained closed as rioters set fire on a train and vandalized several stations.

Police said “radical protesters” dropped “large and heavy objects” on roads, endangering drivers.

They warned the protesters to “stop their illegal acts immediately.”

While most rallies have been held at weekends, protest organizers called for a general strike on Monday.

The chaos occurred as street protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory are entering their sixth month.

The city has been rocked by a spate of turbulent protests since June, when people outraged by a proposed extradition bill descended on the districts across the city. The bill was later withdrawn, but the protests continued and took on an increasingly violent form.

Protesters say by suggesting that proposal, Beijing infringed on the freedoms guaranteed when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

China blames the US and Britain for instigating unrest and violence and exacerbating the situation by backing the unlawful actions of the violent Hong Kong rioters.