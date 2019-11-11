China raps US for ‘meddling’ in Tibet-related affairs

Beijing slammed the US for attempting to “meddle in” China’s internal affairs by working to get the United Nations involved in the succession issue of the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s spiritual leader.

Last week, Sam Brownback, the US ambassador for international religious freedom, said the US wanted the world body to take up the succession issue of the Tibetan spiritual leader, Press TV wrote.

The choice of the Dalai Lama’s successor “belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government,” Brownback told AFP.

Angered by the comments, China – which regards the Dalai Lama as the leader of the secessionists pursuing independence for Tibet – described the move as interference in its domestic affairs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday that such meddling was doomed to failure.

“It is doomed to fail and will certainly be met with opposition from the international community,” said the official.

Concerns over the health of 84-year-old Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India following a failed 1959 Tibetan revolt against Chinese rule, have renewed uncertainties over his possible successor.

Washington says Beijing is seeking to handpick a successor to the Dalai Lama, who suffered a chest infection earlier this year, although he is not known to have serious health issues.

China said late last month that its approval is a must for choosing the successor to the Dalai Lama.

The comments came after Brownback, who met the Dalai Lama in Dharmshala last Monday, hit out at what he called China’s “persecution” of the Tibetan people’s faith and said they have the right to choose their own religious leaders.