Over 80m tons of goods loaded, unloaded at Iranian ports in seven months

Over 80 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at Iran’s commercial ports during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21-October 22), according to data reported by the Ports and Maritime Organization.

The figure show 2.6 percent of rise compared with the corresponding period of last year which was 79.9 million tons, pmo.ir reported.

Released statistics indicate that non-oil goods accounted for 58.17 million tons of the total amount, showing a 4.3-percent year on year growth.

The remaining 26.59 million tons pertained to oil products, indicating a 0.94-percent drop year on year.

Container loading and unloading declined by 44.8 percent to stand at 784,193 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

More than 42.53 million tons of commodities were exported from the ports during the seven-month period, added the report, which marks an eight-percent rise compared to corresponding figure of preceding year.

Close to 19.15 million tons of goods were imported during the said period, showing 14 percent of growth compared with the similar period of last year.

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRIKA) data shows balance of trade in the first two quarters of the current Iranian year, (March 21-September 22), was slightly negative as a report shows trade deficit recorded for the period was $273 million.

The IRIKA statistics indicate that the country exported $21 billion worth of goods while imports reached $21.2 billion over the same period.

It said China remained Iran’s main destination of exports with some 20 percent of the shipments sent to the country while it also topped the list of exporters to Iran in the same period.

The report said India was no longer among the top five destinations of exports from Iran while South Korea had lost its place in the group of five top exporters to Iran.

Iran’s exports to the United Arab Emirates had fallen by 42 percent compared to the last year while imports from the country had increased by 48 percent, said the report, adding that trade with the UAE hit a deficit of $1.5 billion in the six-month period, down from an unspecified but positive balance of trade reported in March-September 2018.

The report said Iran exported a net volume of 70 million tons of goods excluding crude during March 21-September 22, adding that the net weight of imports into the country had reached 16.6 million tons in the same period.

The value of exports and imports had fallen by 11 percent and six percent, respectively, said the report, adding that exports increased by 23 percent in volume terms while the total weight of imports increased slightly, by 0.4 percent, until September 22.