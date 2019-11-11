Iran expanding saffron cultivation area by 5,000 hectares a year: Official

A senior official at Iran’s Agriculture Ministry said the country is increasing its cultivation area for saffron by 5,000 hectares per year as global demand for the Iranian red gold keeps surging.

Ali Tahmasbi, a deputy to Iran’s minister of agriculture said that planting saffron is no longer restricted to the three Khorasan provinces located in northeastern Iran, adding that the cultivation area for saffron had exceeded 115,000 hectares, nearly 20 times more than the land dedicated to the crop in the entire world, Press TV reported.

Images published in the Iranian media over the past days showed farmers picking saffron flowers in various parts of the country, including in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, a cold and mountainous region in central Iran, as well as in Khuzestan, a southern province known for its hot and humid climate.

That comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting Iran is not properly benefiting from a lucrative international business of saffron mainly because of bulk production methods and increased smuggling to neighboring countries.

Officials say two thirds of Iran’s annual production of saffron, around 300 tons, go to bulk sales, while others suggest around 20 tons are being smuggled out of the country, mainly to neighboring Afghanistan.

Sources within the industry have said that smuggling to Afghanistan has increased mainly because traditional customers of the Iranian saffron, like Spanish companies, seek to avoid direct imports due to the US sanctions imposed on the country.

Iran exported a total of 280 tons of saffron in the year ending in March 2019, generating $351 million in income, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Experts believe Iran could have a much higher share of the international trade of saffron if more work is done on branding and marketing of the product inside the country.