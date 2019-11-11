Dushanbe to host Fifth Exclusive Exhibition of Iran

The Tajik capital city of Dushanbe will host the Fifth Exclusive Exhibition of Iran on December 21-24.

Representatives of companies related to food industries, health care, medicine, agricultural machinery, construction materials, exports of technical and engineering services, carpets, home appliances and cultural services are expected to participate in the upcoming event, iccima.ir reported.

According to the report, Mashhad Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture has organized the four-day event.

Iranian Ambassador to Dushanbe Mohammad Taqi Saberi in a meeting with Tajikistan's Minister of Economy and Trade Nematollah Hekmatzadeh in September said that his country is ready for expanding bilateral ties with Tajikistan in areas of commerce and economy.

The Iranian envoy said that Tehran is prepared to share its experiences and know-how in the field of economic cooperation with Dushanbe.

The Tajik minister, for his part, pointed to the active presence of Iranian businessmen and economic activists in Tajikistan over past decades, and called for the expansion and further strengthening of economic relations between the two countries in different economic fields.

The two sides reiterated the need for further facilitating trade exchanges between the two countries and more cooperation between the two countries' chambers of commerce while acknowledging the important role played by their private sectors' economic activists.

Early in March, Tajikistan's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said that Dushanbe is determined to increase economic and commercial relations with Tehran, calling for increase in volume of trade between the two countries.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe on June 15, 2019 and explained Iran's views and stands on regional developments in his meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

Iran’s Embassy in Tajikistan hopes the number of direct flights between the two countries will increase in the future, considering the strengthening of mutual relations and the increase number of passengers.

Now, flights from Mashhad to Dushanbe and vice versa are operating on Thursdays by Varesh Airlines.