Larijani, Pakistani MPs discuss border security, trade

National Desk

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani hosted a delegation of Pakistani lawmakers in Tehran where they discussed a range of issues including border security, trade and parliamentary ties.

Larijani said Tehran and Islamabad should increase their cooperation to boost security in the two countries’ border areas and avoid potential incidents, according to IRNA.

The two countries’ border has been the scene of terrorist attacks in recent years. The attacks have claimed the lives of several Iranian border guards. Iranian officials have frequently urged the neighboring country to strengthen security at the border to prevent such terrorist attacks.

Larijani also called for the improvement of security measures on the two country’s borderline to avoid any untoward incident.

The top Iranian parliamentarian described the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group as an important forum that can help further strengthen parliamentary ties between two countries.

Larijani further said the volume of trade between the two countries should increase, adding that a banking mechanism needs to be created for this purpose.

During the meeting, head of the Pakistani delegation Syed Naveed Qamar said that the friendship group was acting as ambassadors of Iran in the Parliament of Pakistan.

He also noted that the mechanisms regarding ‘barter trade’ and ‘border markets’ were being worked out.