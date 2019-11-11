RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0743 GMT November 11, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 261446
Published: 0456 GMT November 11, 2019

James Le Mesurier found dead near his home in Istanbul

James Le Mesurier found dead near his home in Istanbul

The founder of the White Helmets in Syria has been found dead in Istanbul, it has been confirmed.

James Le Mesurier, who was a former British army officer, had come under increasing scrutiny lately over alleged links to terrorist groups in Syria, Presstv Reported.

Only three days ago, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, called on Britain to “clarify” Le Mesurier’s precise role, asking whether he had links to “al-Qaeda”.

Zakharova also asserted what is widely known, namely that Le Mesurier had previously served in the UK’s “foreign intelligence” service, a thinly-veiled reference to MI6.

Formed in 2014, the White Helmets is an intensely controversial organisation. It purports to be a civil defence group but critics and neutral observers alike have accused it of close links to multiple terrorist groups in Syria, including the local branch of al-Qaeda.   

 

 

   
KeyWords
James Le Mesurier
Istanbul
White Helmets
Syria
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2238 sec