California wildfire breaks out near Warner Brothers Studios in Hollywood

Firefighters in California worked overnight to battle a blaze that broke out Saturday in Los Angeles, California, near Warner Brothers Studios near Hollywood.

The Barham Fire had torn through 34 acres and was 15 percent contained, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Presstv Reported.

More than 230 fire department personnel are assigned to the fire, the statement said.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital after suffering a non-life threatening injury to his arm and leg, the fire department said.

“Crews will be working throughout the day today, tomorrow, and possibly longer,” the fire department said in a statement.

“The terrain is very steep and the mop up will be a slow methodical process to eliminate hot spots and smoldering debris. Water drops by air will continue to aid in completing this objective.”

The Warner Brothers Studio lot in Burbank, near Los Angeles, was evacuated Saturday.

On Sunday, firefighters continued to work on dousing hot spots and containing the blaze.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

Several devastating wildfires have exploded across the state this season.

The fires have been fed by bone-dry conditions, especially in the lower part of the state which has not had rainfall for months.

In a bid to reduce the risk of wildfires, the state's largest utility company, Pacific Gas & Electric, has been shutting off power to millions of customers in northern and central California, prompting outrage.

The blazes come as California is still reeling from the aftermath of the most destructive wildfire in state history -- the Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 86 people last year.

Similar blazes in northern California, including in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions, killed 44 people in 2017 and destroyed thousands of structures.